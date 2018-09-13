It was a simple question with a complicated answer. "How could I find out if the house was really mine.”

Silvia Gonzales cared for her husband Raul as his health deteriorated. "He was nice to everybody. If you needed help, he was there to help you in any way that he could,” she said.

He told Silvia the paperwork was in order - that she would get their home when he died. But when Raul passed, the title was nowhere to be found.

"The only time I got relief is when I came here. I even cried with the attorney. He told me, 'You can relax Mrs. Gonzales, your house is yours and nobody can take it away from you,'” she said.

The relief came in the form of an attorney with the Mexican American Unity Council helping Gonzales for little to no charge. Another attorney offered to do the same work for upwards of four thousand dollars.

Unfortunately, this story isn't uncommon.

"Maybe you need rehab or to sell it, but we found out the undercurrent. Many of the families didn't have proper title and ownership to that asset,” MAUC community development manager Oscar Saenz said.

According to the city, the average age of the housing stock is 43 years old. And many seniors simply don't do wills or make plans for when they're gone.

"Their assets won't be willed over because they never did a will,” explained Saenz. That leaves problems for the people living in those homes.

That's where the city and the MAUC are stepping in. MAUC has provided 158 people legal counseling, 50 have resolved their title issues.

"There are things they can do right now to prevent legal headaches for their families in the future,” City of San Antonio Director of Housing Services Veronica Soto said.

Next Tuesday, the city is hosting a meeting to discuss where people want their efforts to focus. How they can ensure every person gets the help they need to keep their home and keep it in shape.

"The legacy and the equity that they've built stays with their family,” said Soto.

You can learn more about the city’s meeting here: https://www.sanantonio.gov/Housing-Summit

