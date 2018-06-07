The Attorney General announced Thursday that almost 50 gas stations across the state are accused of taking advantage of Hurricane Harvey victims.

Two San Antonio gas stations are accused of upping prices to $3.99 a gallon and sometimes more.

One of those gas stations is the Crownridge Shell on the city’s far Northwest side, off I-10 outside Loop 1604. A KENS 5 reporter reached out to the owner, but never heard back.

Two employees who worked at the gas station say they know nothing about it.

“If I would have known ahead of time, I probably would have gone to a different gas station,” customer Pricilla Martinez said. “Actually, I know I would have gone to a different gas station.”

The gas station settled with the Texas Attorney General’s office and will have to pay back $1,735 in civil restitution to refund Texans who were charged excessive prices for gas.

“We need to be fair to the consumer and the community,” Martinez said. “It’s not a time to take advantage of the community. It’s a time to come together,” she said.

Another Exxon gas station on I-10 and Ralph Fair near Leon Springs is also accused, and will have to pay $1,366.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s office, some other gas stations across the state upped their prices to as much as $8.99 a gallon.

All of the businesses will pay civil restitution, totaling to more than $166,000.

In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said: “At the outset of Harvey, I made it clear that my office would not tolerate price gouging of Texans by anyone looking to profit from the hurricane.”

Paxton went on to say: “These settlements should teach the few who take advantage of their fellow residents to follow the law in the future.”

As part of the settlements, each gas station agreed not to price gouge in the future and to pay restitution to consumers.

If you believe you were a victim of price gouging at the hands of any of the gas stations settling with the state should fill out and submit a claim form.

Texans who believe they’ve been scammed or price gouged by any business should call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 621-0508, email consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov, or file a complaint online at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/file-a-consumer-complaint.

© 2018 KENS