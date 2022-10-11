Councilman Clayton Perry is addressing reports connecting him to a hit-and-run and Mario Bravo is set to be censured later Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio city council members are under fire for things that have happened recently.

District 10 councilman Clayton Perry is addressing reports that link him to a hit-and-run that happened over the weekend.

According to a report provided by police, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler turned too wide on Sunday, going into oncoming traffic lanes. A vehicle that was waiting at the red light was hit, "causing major damage," the report stated.

A witness followed the Jeep to Perry's driveway and described the appearance of the driver to police.

When an officer arrived to the address, they saw the suspect vehicle. Knocks on the front door went unanswered, but an officer reported hearing a "moaning sound" coming from the backyard.

In a statement, councilman Perry said he hit his head and doesn't remember the crash. He also said he was "fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly."

Councilman Mario Bravo is under fire following an outburst where Bravo insulted councilwoman Ana Sandoval.

A city source confirmed to KENS 5 in September when the incident happened, that Bravo and Sandoval, who represents District 7, were embroiled in a behind-the-scenes exchange not caught on camera.

It spilled over into the Sept. 15 regularly scheduled council session, in which Bravo can be heard addressing Sandoval during discussions over how to spend millions of dollars in surplus CPS Energy money, specifically in regard to how his own plan was received.

Sources say Bravo accused Sandoval of pulling support for one of his ideas that ultimately fell one vote short. The exchange got heated, sources say, when Bravo, who used to be in a relationship with Sandoval, said her actions proved why he did not want to have children with her.