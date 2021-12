When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming out of the laundry room.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment laundry room, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Blanco Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming out of the laundry room. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two people were displaced.