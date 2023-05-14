Two people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following apartment fire

The battalion chief said they will be investigating what caused the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire inside an apartment on the west side of town, official say.

It happened just beofre 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Violeta Place near Guadalupe Street.

The Battalion Chief said when firefighters arrived they found a couch inside the apartment on fire.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and help the two residents out of the apartment.

Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The Fire Chief says the cause of the fire is under investigation and SAPD has one person in custody as a person of interest.

Investigators were called to the scene and will be following up.

The fire was contained to just one unit inside th ebuilding.

That unit mainly suffered smoke damage as a result of the fire, but no word on the dollara mount of damages was provided.

No other injuries were reported and no more information was provided.

