Two people shot while sitting in car on northeast side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman are in the hospital after being shot on the northeast side Wednesday night, police say.

At 8:40 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 4500 block of Schertz Road for a reported shooting, police say.

SAPD said a man and a woman were driving down Schertz Road when a suspect pulled up next to them and started shooting.

Both the man and the woman were hit and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. The woman is in critical condition and the man is in stable condition, police say.