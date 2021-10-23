Two people shot on the city's east side in what police say might have been an 'accident'

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is piecing together a shooting that took place on the city's east side.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Astoria Drive.
According to SAPD, a man and a woman were at a residence helping a homeowner fix a car when one of them fired a weapon, possibly on accident. The bullet hit both the man and woman in the legs.
Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. At this time, it is unclear who fired the gun. Witnesses and the victims are reportedly not cooperating, as well.
No other injuries were reported.
