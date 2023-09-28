Two people shot in exchange of gunfire outside Jack in the Box

The shooting happened at the restaurant on South Zarzamora street around 12:45 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the back in an exchange of gunfire outside a Jack in the Box restaurant on the southwest side early Thursday morning.

Police say someone in a car and a man who was walking started firing at each other. The man who was walking was shot in the back and ran to a nearby hotel. The people in the car took off to another location and called police, saying one of them was shot in the neck.

Both men were taken to the hospital and claimed the other shot first.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

