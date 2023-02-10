Two people shot in apparent drive-by shooting on east side, police say

One of the victims was shot in the head and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their leg.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were shot in what police say was a drive-by shooting on the east side of town late Sunday night.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 200 block G Street near I-10 just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police say that a group of people were gathered outside of the home when an unidentified vehicle drove by and someone inside it began firing off shots toward the group. Two people were hit by the gunfire.

A young man in his 20s was shot in the head and a woman in her 30s was hit multiple times in her leg. Both victims were taken to BAMC, the man in life-threatening condition and the woman was stable.

Police say the group of people are all cooperating with officials. No information has been released on any possible suspects in this shooting.

The only description provided was that the suspect was possibly driving a small dark sedan.

No other injuries were reported.



This is a developing story.

