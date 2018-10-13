JUNCTION — After two of the four people missing in Junction were found dead on Thursday, officials said that they believe the survival window has closed.

Three of the people swept away in flood waters were confirmed as Joey Huss, Mike McGee, and Darin Hartman. All three were pipeline inspectors for Cypress Energy Partners. They had been on assignment since July.

The fourth missing person was not an employee with Cypress Energy Partners.

The two bodies recovered have not yet been named.

First responders reported seeing the employees swept away as other people tried to escape the RV camp.

On Friday, the search continued by air and by ground with K-9s and boats. Search personnel focused their efforts on areas identified by the working dogs. They said that they are in a race against time because more bad weather may be coming this weekend.

But beyond the search effort, tales of terror are being told as people who were rescued from treetops praise the heroes who saved them. It is these everyday heroes who are being praised by those who managed to walk away alive, people like Debbie Thomas and Bobby Dylan.

Dylan said that they were asleep in their vintage 1957 camper when their world turned upside down.

“About 4:30, the dog woke us up as he jumped on the bed and his feet were wet. And we open the door and the water was coming in the camper. We didn’t have time to get no clothes or nothing,” Dillon recalled.

Dillon also said that when he thought all was lost, a pile of PVC pipe and some pallets washed up and became lodged against a sturdy tree, giving them a ladder to life.

“We had to wait for the water to rise the pallets up so we could get up,” Thomas described.

Thomas noted that they climbed as high as they could, and she called her kids.

“I used my phone to call my boys and tell them I love them,” Thomas said.

They said that bystanders on a nearby bridge heard their screams and used ropes to toss them life jackets.

“I got the lifejackets and we got them on,” Dillon said. “I told her then, if this tree goes, stay on the top branches stay on top of something.”

They said that after a long, desperate wait in the dark, salvation swooped out of the sky.

The helicopter crew saved Dillon first and then Thomas and Chaps, the dog hero who had warned them to wake up.

“When we stood up, I put my arms around Chap’s neck and I locked my legs around him and Cody wrapped his legs around me,” Thomas said.

Thomas had high praise for every single soul who helped, from bridge bystanders to the helicopter crew to the first responders in the ambulance and hospital personnel who allowed her to keep her dog by her side during a terrifying time.

Safe now, the couple said that they are grateful for divine intervention.

“When we were out there between the trees, all I did was pray, prayed loud, out loud, and yelled for them to help us. They could see us finally, but I prayed a lot and there were so many different things that we were blessed by,” Thomas said. “I believe in God but more so now. We’re alive, everything else can be replaced.”

Thomas shared before and after pictures of her camper. She said it’s a powerful reminder of the power of water.

Meanwhile, Dillon’s extended cab truck was recovered just 30 yards from the giant tree that saved them. Pictures show the vehicle buried almost to the roof by river gravel. Heavy equipment was used to free the mangled wreckage.

Dillon said that he was shocked to find his tools and keys and property intact inside the cab.

Public information spokesman Christi Powers said that while they have enough volunteers, the Junction Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations on behalf of flood victims and first responders.

Powers said that a large number of the searchers are paying their expenses out of their own pockets and they have received many in-kind donations for supplies. The Red Cross is also working in the area, doing property damage assessments. A spokesman said that they stand ready to assist the families who have lost loved ones.

On Saturday, a community-wide candlelight vigil will be held in Junction.

Organizer Machea Dale said that everyone is welcome to gather on the courthouse lawn at 8:30 p.m. to pray for the lost, the survivors, and everyone who has helped in the effort to help the town recover.

© 2018 KENS