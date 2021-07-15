Two people injured when car crashes into bus stop on north side

Police said a gray sedan flipped over, hitting a VIA bus stop where someone was waiting. The car ended up crashing into a cluster of trees on Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in the hospital after a driver crashed into a bus stop on the north side Thursday morning. The car ended up wedged in between several nearby trees.

The collision happened right before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Blanco Road and Old Blanco Road, north of Wurzbach Parkway.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a gray sedan flipped over, hitting a VIA bus stop where someone was waiting. That person was injured either by the car or the awning of the bus stop and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The car ended up crashing into a cluster of trees. SAPD said the driver, who was injured, managed to crawl out of the back window and onto the ground. EMS was then able to begin treating the driver's injuries before the driver was taken to the hospital.

