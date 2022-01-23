Two people in the hospital after shooting north of downtown

The victims said they do not know why the shooting happened.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in critical condition after being shot north of downtown early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting at the 2400 block of North St. Mary's.

When police arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the other victim was taken to the hospital by friend, police said.

The victims told police they were leaving when someone randomly started shooting at them. No fight or other altercation had taken place. The two victims who were shot had no relation to each other and are recovering from their wounds.