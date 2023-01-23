Police say two people were hit by car while fighting outside of bar

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Culebra Rd.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit by a car outside a west-side bar late Sunday night, police said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in a parking lot on the 4200 block of Culebra Road.

An SAPD officer told KENS 5 that a driver got scared by a fight outside the bar, then accidentally hit two people.

We're told only one of those people was hurt and they were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This is a developing story and further details will be added when they are received.

