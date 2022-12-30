Two people fighting for their life after being hit by vehicles, officials say

In two separate incidents, two people are fighting to stay alive after being hit by vehicles Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are fighting to stay alive after being hit by vehicles in two separate incidents in Bexar County.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson for reports that a person was hit by a vehicle.

A woman was found laying in the middle of the street, and the person who hit her stayed behind and told police that the woman stepped in front of their vehicle, and he wasn't able to stop in time.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, but police say the driver is not expected to face any charges.

However, in the other crash --- that was not the case.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Bexar County Sheriff's and EMS responded to the 17800 block of Luckey Road for reports that a person was hit by a vehicle.

Officials said someone who was driving by saw a man laying in the street unresponsive and called for help.