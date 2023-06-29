Two people escape two-alarm house fire on the north side

Fire officials say they believe the fire started in the garage but quickly spread from there.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were able to make it out safely from a north-side home that caught fire Wednesday night.

The fire started around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Brandenburg Drive.

Fire officials say they believe the fire started in the garage but quickly spread from there. They said the fire was so fast-moving, it was upgraded to a second alarm.

Two people inside the home made it out safely and there were no injuries.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and is likely a total loss, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for details.

