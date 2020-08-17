Two people ejected from vehicle after crash, police say

Police said they are both in the hospital with what could be life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were ejected from their vehicle after a crash on the south side, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place around 4:20 a.m. Monday on Loop 410 in front of Frank Tejeda Academy.

Police said a white Chevy Tahoe crossed into the main lanes of the highway and jumped the median. It went airborne then flipped before landing.

The impact threw both people from the SUV and police said they are both in a local hospital with what could be life-threatening injuries.