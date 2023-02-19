Two people displaced after what firefighters call a "suspicious fire" in bedroom

The Batallion Chief says the two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two people will be looking for a new place to stay after a fire broke out in their bedroom early Sunday monring, according to officials.

Firefighters were called out just after 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Beatrice Avenue at S. Flores Street on the southside for reports of a fire.

Fire crews quickly attacked the fire that was coming from a front bedroom and got it under control within minutes of arriving at the location.

The fire chief says the fire is "suspicious in nature" and arson investigators are looking into the cause.

The Batallion Chief says the two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injuries.

The two people inside the home will be staying with friends for the night.

The fire was contained to the bedroom, but the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.