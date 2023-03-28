Two people displaced after fire rips through their garage apartments

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were forced out of their home after a fire on the southeast side late Monday evening.

San Antonio Fire Department says it started in the garage of a home on Hot Wells Boulevard near South New Braunfels Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The garage is detached from the home and had been converted into two rental units, both of which were occupied.

The Battalian Chief says the fire started at the front door of one of the units, then spread inside causing serious damage to the units.

Officials say that each unit has one occupant, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Officials say they estimate the fire caused about $30,000 in damages to the dwellings.

Investigators are now looking into the cause.

