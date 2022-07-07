Two people dead after west-side home goes up in flames

Neighbors told the San Antonio Fire Department they were a young couple, but their identities haven’t been released.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment-style home on the city's west side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The call came in at around 12:21 a.m. on Waverly near North Zarzamora Street.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing, but don't believe any foul play was involved. Investigators were called to the scene, but SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said that's any procedure when someone dies in a fire.

Arrington said the fire started in the back of the home. Fire crews received multiple calls early in the morning with one person even running to Fire Station 10, which is just down the street, to report the fire.

When crews arrived shortly after, they found the home engulfed in flames. For that reason, authorities couldn't get inside at first. But, once they were able to make entry, they found a man and a woman dead.

Neighbors told SAFD they were a young couple, but their identities haven’t been released. Crews said they did come across some challenges trying to put the fire out, as it was a tight space.

Arrington said there was no clutter, but wants to remind people to stay prepared. "It’s important to remind everyone, obviously now, check to make sure you have working smoke detectors. Please visit Fire Safe SA for home safety tips, as well as to request a smoke detector.”

You can find that information here.