Two people dead after being hit by a van on the highway

SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman passed away after they were hit by a van while standing outside their SUV on a highway, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 at Eisenhauer Road.

Police said the man and woman were in the SUV going northbound when they crashed into a pickup truck. After the accident, they got out of their vehicle, but were then hit by an HVAC technician van, authorities said.

Both died at the scene. The driver of the van is reportedly not facing any charges. That portion of the highway was shut down for a few hours as authorities investigated.