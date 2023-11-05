Two people arrested after crashing car and hiding in seafood restaurant, police say

Police say the driver ran a red light at the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand just before 8 a.m

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were arrested after crashing their car and trying hide in a seafood restaurant just north of downtown.

Police say the driver ran a red light at the intersection of I-10 and Hildebrand just before 8 a.m. Photos of the scene show the SUV crashed into a concrete pillar under the highway overpass.

The man and woman ran into the nearby El Puerto de Mazatlán restaurant, according to police. The woman reportedly tried blending in restaurant with the other customers and man tried climbing into the attic.

Both of them were arrested, police said. There is no word yet on the charges they face and they have not been identified.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

