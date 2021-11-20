Two people, 8-year-old held at gunpoint by group of men wearing bandanas, police say

Authorities said the men took off in a silver Dodge Challenger and green Ford pickup truck.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a group of men who pointed guns at three people, including an 8-year-old, and robbed them.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 18200 block of Blanco Springs on the city's north side.

Police said the victims, a 21-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and an 8-year-old had just gotten to their home. They were inside the vehicle when the group of men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached them.

The suspects reportedly held them at gunpoint and "asked them if they had anything on them," police said. The woman told them they did not have anything. She then grabbed her phone and the suspects took off. During the altercation, she believes on of them might have grabbed a shopping bag full of clothes.

Authorities said the men took off in a silver Dodge Challenger and green Ford pickup truck. No injuries were reported.