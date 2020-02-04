SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus crisis is changing the way many companies do business, and in many cases temporarily close. We spoke with two high traffic organizations who need your help.

Laundromats can are one place germs can spread easily with people touching carts, tables, handles, buttons, and doors. That's why SpinXpress laundromats are being extra cautious.

Bhavin Patel, the owner of SpinXpress told us, "Over the last couple of weeks we have taken the time to adjust our standard operating procedures."

They've enacted a temporary social distancing policy. Customers can be in the building to load and unload clothes only. While they are washing and drying they must wait outside or in their car. Laundry carts are for clean clothes only, and no more than 10 customers are allowed inside at one time.

That customer limit allows their employees to disinfect machines after every use. Patel added, "Anything that customers are touching we want to be there right behind them to make sure we are creating a safe environment and reducing community spread."

According to researchers, coronavirus can live on plastic for three days, the same with stainless steel, on copper four hours, and on a cardboard box for up to one day.

The same goes for clothing, which is one of the reasons Goodwill of San Antonio has temporarily halted donations and closed its doors. Penny Benavidez, the Goodwill of San Antonio Director of Communications told us, "Continue using this time home with your families to declutter, to organize, to sort out these items that you may no longer need, but to keep them and hold them until we have approval to resume operations."

With so many now out of work the need for those items will be even greater. Benavidez said, "As we come through this COVID-19 crisis together as a community, we know that the needs are going to be greater and every donation is going to mean something to someone here in our community."

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to update public

RELATED: Real-time updates: 229 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; Texas cases total over 4,700

RELATED: White House expected to urge Americans to wear cloth masks to combat coronavirus spread

RELATED: San Antonio suspends $82 million in City programs, issues hiring freeze as coronavirus slows economy