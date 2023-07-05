New red pandas arrive at Zoo Boise

Two endangered male and female Styan's red pandas, who made it to Boise from the San Diego and Milwaukee County Zoos, can now be seen daily in the Red Panda Exhibit.

BOISE, Idaho — Some new animals have arrived at Zoo Boise!

Two endangered male and female Styan's red pandas, who made it to Boise from the San Diego and Milwaukee County Zoos, can now be seen daily in the Red Panda Exhibit near the Zoo Farm entrance. The two join a 13-year-old Himalayan red panda, Spud, who can be found in his home located by the carousel.

The Styan's subspecies of red panda is rare -- they are usually larger with thick dark hair due to typically being found in colder places, Zoo Boise said.

"The addition of these red pandas at Zoo Boise is the direct result of the incredible care our zoo staff gives to each and every one of our animals," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "I'm proud of our team and we look forward to introducing these endangered red pandas to the community as we continue to support this important species."

The two red pandas have been matched as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums in order to serve as a breeding program for endangered species.

Zoo Boise is also building a Red Panda Complex that will provide more space for red pandas to live -- resembling Asian forest full of vegetation, the zoo said in a news release.

