Two people recovering after being whisked away in San Antonio River

The two were fishing overnight near I-37 and Loop 1604 on the far southeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people, who are believed to be young men, are recovering this morning after they were whisked away in the San Antonio River overnight. According to the San Antonio Police Department, four friends were out fishing and hanging out at the San Antonio River near I-37 & 1604.

Around 2 a.m., SAPD received a 911 call for two of them. They had been floating on their backs when they became disoriented and floated away, officials said.

After around an hour of searching, authorities found the first man pretty quickly since he was able to get out of the water on his own. That man came out of the woods and was able to make it back to the area they went missing. He suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

The search for the second man took a bit longer. First responders used a helicopter and a boat for about an hour to locate him. He had hurt his foot, but he is expected to recover.