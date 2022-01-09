Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside

The group was chased down by a man in a truck when they tried to leave the motel room.

SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon.

Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.

Two people were hit, then the shooting began.

Officials said one of the migrants was able to fire a gun at the truck, in an effort to protect themselves.

Police say the people inside the truck took off.

Two of the migrants were taken to an area hospital and two of them remained at the scene.

Police say because migrants are involved, they’ve contacted Homeland Security and are waiting to see if they’ll take over the case.

