Watch: Two men trapped inside building by unfriendly snake

It's unclear whether it was the sound of gospel music that attracted the snake or if it was just lost. But either way, it created an eventful night to say the least.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Lamont Swanigan and Miles Kimble host a gospel radio program on Monday nights in Forrest City.

But when they tried to leave a little early this week, they were met with an unwanted visitor -- a snake.

Video taken by Swanigan shows the snake lying on the handlebar just outside of the glass door.

Too afraid to exit the building, they called police around to come remove the snake. But things escalated as they waited for police to arrive.

Kimble tried to get the snake off of the door handle by tapping the glass with a golf club.

"Look at his tongue, Kimble!" Swanigan yelled. "Ew! Ew! No, sir!"

Swanigan said he was just about ready to spend the night at the radio station instead of walking through that door.

Kimble can be heard laughing in the background of the video as Swanigan continued to express his fear. Kimble's plan was to kick the door so the snake would fall off, then kill it with the golf club.

"Man, you laughing. I'm serious. Don't do that, man!" Swanigan yelled. "Leave that thing alone until the police get here! Leave him alone! You can hear him rattling!"

At the time, the two men believed it to be a rattlesnake. The snake began striking the glass as Kimble tapped it with the golf club.

Police arrived and were able to knock the snake to the ground, but the drama wasn't over just yet.

Kimble began to open the door and poke the snake with the golf club in an attempt to scare the snake off... but that plan backfired.

"No, Kimble! He's fixing to come in! Oh, Lord, he done came in!" Swanigan can be heard yelling as he runs to the back of the room.

Fortunately for Swanigan, the police officer was able to kill the snake so the two men could leave the building.

When asked if they were ever able to identify what type of snake it was, Swanigan replied, "I was too busy running."