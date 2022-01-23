Two men shot while standing on porch on the west side, police say

The two men were shot while they were standing on the porch. They are not cooperating, but witnesses told police someone pulled up and started shooting, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are in the hospital after being shot on a porch on the west side Sunday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting located in the 2600 block of West Martin.

Police said when they arrived, they found two men who had been shot --- one in the shoulder, the other in the knee.

The victims are not cooperating with the investigation, but witnesses said a vehicle pulled up in front of the house and shot toward the porch where the two men were standing.