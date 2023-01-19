Fatal double-shooting at far west-side apartments

Four men were fighting in a parking lot at the apartment complex and at some point, shots were fired, killing two of the men.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are dead following a shooting at a far west-side apartment complex early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies say that four men were fighting in a parking lot at the Briggs Ranch apartment complex, and at some point, shots were fired killing two of the men.

BCSO says they're still investigating exactly what happened.

No information was provided on the suspects or the ages of the men killed.

This is a developing story.

