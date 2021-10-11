Two men shot in front of west side apartment complex

Police said two men were gunned down by multiple suspects at the entrance of the apartments. One of the men was shot in the face, the other was shot in the abdomen.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in front of an apartment complex on the west side Tuesday night, according to officials.

At 11:15 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the McMullen Square apartments located in the 500 block of General McMullen for a reported shooting.

Both men were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.