Two men shot at while walking along sidewalk; police search for suspect

Two homes and a car were also hit bullets.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were walking down a sidewalk when they were shot at, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Drexel.

Police said the two men, who were in their 30s, were walking when a black vehicle pulled up next to them. The suspect fired multiple shots and one of the men was hit in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Two homes and a car were also hit bullets, but police said no one in the homes sustained injuries.

SAPD is searching for the suspect.