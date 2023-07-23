Two men shoot out glass door at North Star Mall to escape police, leave gun behind

Officers were called out for a robbery and found the suspects trying to escape a locked, second-floor door.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men suspected of stealing clothing from a North Star Mall store shot out a glass window to escape police, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday night around 8:25 p.m.

Officers were called out for a robbery and found the suspects trying to escape a second-floor door which was locked. One of the two men pulled out a gun and shot one round, shattering the glass. They both took off in possibly a silver vehicle.

Police said the suspects left the gun used to shoot out the door behind.

No one was injured and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

