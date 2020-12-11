SAPD looking for two men suspected of robbing Dollar General with 'machine gun'

After demanding money from the register, the suspects then took personal items from customers waiting to check out at the register, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a Dollar General Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to a robbery at a Dollar General in the 1500 block of Aurelia just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found a frightened employee who told them that two men came into the store with gloves on and their faces covered, one had a handgun and the other had a 'machine gun' and demanded money from the register.

The suspects then took personal items from the customers waiting in line to check out at the register and then the cashier, according to SAPD.

The two then fled from the scene in a white sedan.