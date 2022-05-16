Two men injured following shooting at apartment complex; police search for shooter

Police said the two men were fighting when someone else fired a shot in the air, and then shot at the two men.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting at a northwest-side apartment complex left two men injured, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sherill Brook Road near Bandera Road.

One of the men was hit in the shoulder while the other was grazed in the back of the head. Authorities said they are expected to recover.

The suspect ran away and police are searching for them.