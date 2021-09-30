Two men injured in head-on collision on the northwest side

The accident happened just before midnight on Prue Road at Kyle Seale Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the northwest side of San Antonio late Wednesday night.

The accident happened just before midnight on Prue Road at Kyle Seale Parkway.

Police say the two cars were going at a high rate of speed in opposite directions when they slammed into each other.

Both drivers were taken to University Hospital in serious condition. The roadway in that area had to be shut down for a few hours while crews worked to clear the accident.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.