Two men are in serious condition after a head-on collision on the southeast side.

Officers tell KENS 5 that an SUV was heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-37. The SUV hit a truck head on.

The driver of the truck has several broken bones and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the SUV appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He is looking at an intoxication assault charge. Police are waiting for the results of the blood work to officially charge him.

That driver also had several fractures.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

