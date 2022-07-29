Two men found shot, killed outside apartment complex

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw two men running from the complex.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex on Pleasanton Road and Gerald Avenue.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw two men running from the complex. The two men killed are in their late teens or early twenties.

Someone in the area heard the shots and called police. When authorities got to the scene, they found the first victim at the top of the stairs. As they continued their investigation, they found the second man behind an apartment building.

Police believe there aren’t any witnesses to the actual shooting. They also don’t believe the victims lived at the complex.