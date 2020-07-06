x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

Two men arrested, accused of vandalizing downtown monument

The suspects gave no motive as to why they vandalized the monument.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were arrested after San Antonio police say they vandalized a downtown Vietnam monument.

The incident took place around midnight Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in the 450 block of Jefferson.

Police said the two young men are facing state jail felonies. The suspects gave no motive as to why they vandalized the monument.

By 8:17 a.m., KENS 5 visited the monument to find it had been cleaned:

Credit: KENS 5

RELATED: On eighth straight day of downtown protests, organizers emphasize importance of keeping leaders accountable

RELATED: Three arrested over looting at Austin Target store