Two men accused of setting off explosives in east Bexar County

Fire marshal investigators respond to a report of explosives on Buttercup Lane around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are in custody after being accused of setting off explosives in east Bexar County.

Fire marshal investigators responded to a report of explosives on Buttercup Lane around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bexar County deputies stopped a vehicle suspected to be involved. Deputies said they saw what appeared to be a possible explosive device inside the vehicle.

Two men, Joey Whitehead, 42, and Robert Pena, 43, were detailed. Both were charged with a felony count of Second Degree Arson, among other charges.

Fire marshals discovered blast damage on an open field as well as property damage. They also recovered two stolen vehicles.

