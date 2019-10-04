According to SAPD, one of the victim's killed in a shooting on the south side Tuesday night was pregnant. Fortunately, her baby was able to be saved.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Emerald Ash, just south of Loop 410 near the San Antonio Police Training Academy, Tuesday night.

The first person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, a pregnant woman, was taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injuries a few hours later.

While the baby was able to be saved, it was in guarded condition.

No other details are available at this time.