According to SAPD, one of the victims killed in a shooting on the south side Tuesday night was pregnant. The baby was initially saved, but died at the hospital Friday, the Medical Examiner said.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Emerald Ash, just south of Loop 410 near the San Antonio Police Training Academy, Tuesday night.

The first person, 37-year-old Janette Quiroz, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, 18-year-old Bernadette Jean Quiroz , was taken to the hospital. The pregnant woman died from her injuries a few hours later.

While the baby was able to be saved, it was in guarded condition. Three days later, Tabitha Bernadett Quiroz passed away.