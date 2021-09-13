Two killed in head-on collision on far southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — Two people died in a wreck early Monday morning on the far southwest side. According to police, the car that was hit was forced off the roadway and into a ditch.
The victims were found dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 16 and South Zarzamora Street, outside of Loop 410.
According to preliminary information released by the San Antonio Police Department, it appears that a silver sedan was turning east onto South Zarzamora Street from southbound Highway 16.
Investigators said the driver of a gold SUV was going north on Highway 16 and struck the sedan.
The victims have not been identified. The SUV driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. No word on what charges they may face.