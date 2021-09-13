Two killed in head-on collision on far southwest side

The victims were found dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Monday on State Highway 16 and South Zarzamora Street, outside of Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people died in a wreck early Monday morning on the far southwest side. According to police, the car that was hit was forced off the roadway and into a ditch.

The victims were found dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 16 and South Zarzamora Street, outside of Loop 410.

According to preliminary information released by the San Antonio Police Department, it appears that a silver sedan was turning east onto South Zarzamora Street from southbound Highway 16.

Investigators said the driver of a gold SUV was going north on Highway 16 and struck the sedan.