Two killed after being trapped in vehicle fire following crash, according to BCSO

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal accident overnight on the far south side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed in a car crash on the far south side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Loop 1604 near Jett Road on Sunday. When BCSO and Bexar County Fire Department arrived at the accident scene, one car was on fire.

Authorities said that vehicle had rolled over, landed in a ditch and then went up flames.

One person was pulled from the wreckage and crews began CPR. That victim was pronounced deceased. Firefighters were able to put out the car fire and found another victim inside the vehicle.

Three victims from the second vehicle were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries.

BCSO had to shut down Loop 1604 both directions while crews investigated the accident and cleared the scene.

