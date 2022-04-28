Jay High School only school in Texas as finalist for Vans art competition, winner gets $50k

The school who wins the competition will get a $50,000 reward for their art department.

SAN ANTONIO — Two Jay High School students are among the 50 finalists in the #VansCustomCulture competition with the grand prize of $50,000 --- and they need your help.

JHS is the only Texas school in the Top 50 with Elizabeth and Kalie as finalists, Northside Independent School District said.

NISD said San Antonians can click here to cast their vote on who they think should win the competition every day until May 6. The winner of the competition will receive $50,000 that will go toward their high school's art program and the four schools that are runner ups will receive $15,000 each.