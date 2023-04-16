Two injured after Union Pacific train collides with parked train in Wise County, officials say

The collision happened near County Road 1540 in Chico.

CHICO, Texas — A train collision in Wise County injured an engineer and a conductor on Sunday night, according to officials.

In a statement to WFAA, officials with Union Pacific said that at around 7 p.m. a southbound Union Pacific train hit an unoccupied train that was parked in a siding, which is like a passing lane.

This happened near County Road 1540 in Chico, about 14 miles northwest of Decatur.

The train company said a locomotive engineer and a conductor were injured and are being treated. Their conditions are currently unknown.

According to the company, 15 grain cars and three locomotives derailed in the collision. Union Pacific added that there were no hazardous materials on the train.

Various agencies such as the Wise County Office of Emergency Management, Wise County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of the crash.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.