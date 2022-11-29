Two injured after suspect fires gun into traffic on I-30 in Dallas, police say

Police say two people in the same vehicle were hit by gunfire on the highway.

DALLAS — Two people have been injured after a suspect fired a gun into traffic on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said they responded to eastbound I-30 near Lamar Street in the early evening hours. An unknown suspect was reportedly driving and began firing a gun into traffic on the highway, according to police.

A man and woman in the same vehicle were hit by the gunfire in their legs, police said. They were both transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect drove away from the area.