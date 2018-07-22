SAN ANTONIO — Guns and knives were involved in fight between Bandidos club members early Sunday mornings, according to police.

Police say members of the Bandidos club were gathered at a bar on Pereida Street, just south of downtown. Officers say a few of the members got angry at a girl and pulled out guns. Two other members reportedly tried to protect the girl and a fight broke out.

Two people were taken to SAMMC in serious condition with stab wounds and gunshot wounds.

One person was taken into custody. Police say they are looking for three others.

