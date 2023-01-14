Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side

A man was shot in the head and a teen was shot in the arm. Now, police are working to figure out who fired the guns.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.

The two got into an argument and that's when police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still trying to get more information on that suspect.

The second shooting happened almost an hour later in the parking lot of the YMCA off of Henderson Pass. Police say a 17-year-old met up with a group of people in the parking lot when a fight broke out. During the fight, someone started shooting and the teen was shot in the arm.