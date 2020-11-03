SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver plowed into an SUV stopped at a red light, sending the people in it to a hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Friesenhahn and Nacogdoches Road on the city's northeast side.

Police said the SUV was stopped at a light on Nacogdoches when they were rear-ended by a pickup truck going at a high rate of speed eastbound.

The passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the truck, a woman in her 20s, was taken into custody under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated, authorities said.

