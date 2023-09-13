Two IDEA students taken to the hospital after ingesting unknown substance

An IDEA spokesperson confirmed that the two students were experiencing symptoms that prompted school officials to send them to the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Two IDEA Public School students were taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance Wednesday, officials said.

It happened at the Walzem campus around 11:30 a.m.

A third student was also evaluated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, the spokesperson said. It is not known what the students took.

This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

